It seems that Kanye West might be getting ready to drop some new music, or at least we hope. The rapper's been popping out more frequently, now that he's made his way out of the Kardashian circle. And while things do seem to be heating up between himself and model Irina Shayk, 'Ye isn't allowing his newfound relationship interfere with public outings including a night out with Justin LaBoy.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just a few days after tweeting that the world needs a new album from Kanye West, Justin LaBoy was seen entering the arena for the Big3 game on Saturday alongside the rap star. It was a turn of events that many wouldn't expect but who doesn't like a good game of basketball? Footage of a masked Kanye West walking into the building along with his entourage which included Mr. Demon Time.

It seems that Kanye West was able to chop it up with Ice Cube at one point in the evening, as well. Another image popped up of Kanye, still wearing his mask, speaking to Cube courtside.

In related news, Kanye West could be dropping new music soon. A leaked image of a private invitation to a Kanye West listening party hit the Internet last night which many believe could be a sign that DONDA is actually on its way. No confirmation of that yet but we'll keep you posted.