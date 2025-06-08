ASAP Rocky recently sat down with Variety to talk about what is New York and what isn't New York, which the Harlem native should know like the back of his hand. But the interviewer chose to throw him for a loop when he mentioned Rocky's good friend Tyler The Creator, whose Hawthorne, Los Angeles roots are clear as day. Via Twitter, NFR Podcast caught the A$AP Mob frontman's comical response.

"What kind of s**t – Yo, bro, what's up with you?" A$AP Rocky hilariously told the interviewer before speaking on Tyler, The Creator. "You know that man not from New York, man. *laughs* You know Tyler's a piece of s**t. He play too f***ing much. You couldn't wait for me to tell you how much of a piece of s**t he is, huh? Yeah... *laughs* It's like the annoying little brother or some s**t like that, you know what I'm saying? I love that dude, man. That's my brother right there, man."

In case you weren't aware of A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator's friendship, just look for some YouTube compilations online. You'll find plenty of viral moments, performances, remarks, and wholesome occasions in which the previously feuding creatives show their strong bond since their early days.

Tyler The Creator Tour

Of course, one of the main ways in which this manifests is through musical collaboration. They have performed and toured together in the past, and have plenty of tracks together. "Potato Salad," "Telephone Calls" with Playboi Carti and Yung Gleesh "Who Dat Boy," "WHARF TALK," "Lost And Found Freestyle 2019," and even the Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack track "T.D." are big fan favorites.

Elsewhere, both MCs are busy with individual endeavors these days. Tyler, The Creator is on his CHROMAKOPIA tour, which recently wrapped up its European leg. After a few festival dates, he will return to North America before moving to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines later in 2025.