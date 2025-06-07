ASAP Rocky is about to expand his acting credits with Highest 2 Lowest, but he hasn't completely forgotten about new music in the process. It's been seven years since 2018's TESTING, but fans are hopeful that its follow-up Don't Be Dumb will come soon enough.

Now, as caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, fans have even more reason to believe it's right around the corner. If you call a certain number (1-855-GET-ASAP), you hear a new snippet from the album that references the record and promises that a "classic" is about to drop. It's a menacing and hard-hitting trap track with unsurprisingly charismatic flows and deliveries.

Of course, many A$AP Rocky fans are tired of all the snippets, teases, and promises. They just want a new album on their hands or on DSPs, and they need it expeditiously. But we will still need to wait a while longer.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

When Is ASAP Rocky Dropping?

After various delays, we still don't have a release date for this new ASAP Rocky album. However, now that Highest 2 Lowest will come out in a few months, he doesn't have much else on his plate other than this upcoming LP. So hopefully that changes very soon.

Speaking of that new Spike Lee movie, ASAP Rocky reflected on his acting lessons and what he soaked in from industry vets on set. "During Highest 2 Lowest, he was coaching me," he said of Jeffrey Wright. "I would do something, and he'd be like, 'Nah, man, you got to do it like this' and 'Say your line like that.' We would just kick it in the trailer. He would tell me what books to read and show me the old-school s**t he used to be in. He's just an OG like that."