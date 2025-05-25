2025 isn't even halfway over, but already, it's been huge for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. In February, the rapper was found not guilty in his assault case. He was accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2022, and was facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

When the verdict was finally reached, Rocky jumped into the songstress' arms, clearly overcome with emotion. This is far from all they have to be happy about these days, however.

Earlier this month, Rihanna revealed that she's pregnant with their third child. She debuted her growing baby bump at the Met Gala following months of speculation, leaving social media users in shambles.

Needless to say, the high-profile pair has a lot of celebrating to do. Fortunately, in new footage obtained by TMZ, they're seen doing just that.

ASAP Rocky "Highest 2 Lowest"

The footage was captured at a party in Cannes last week, where the duo danced behind a DJ booth surrounded by friends. Rihanna stunned in a bright blue dress and a pair of white sunglasses, whereas Rocky rocked a simple black suit.

They were in town for the Cannes Film Festival, where Rocky's new film Highest 2 Lowest premiered. He acts in the Spike Lee-directed crime thriller alongside Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and more. It's set for release on August 22.

Rocky discussed working alongside Washington during a recent interview with Variety, revealing that he didn't hesitate to seize the opportunity, despite it being no small task.

“This is what I do — this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all," he explained. "People judge you by integrity; that’s how you can measure someone’s principles and morals. If somebody don’t got integrity, and they’re just doing it for the check or the look or the next opportunity, it never works out for them. I promise you.”