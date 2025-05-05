Rihanna Breaks The Internet And Announces Third Child With A$AP Rocky

BY Alexander Cole 11 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are at the Met Gala tonight and it came with a surprise announcement as the singer is pregnant for a third time.

With dozens of celebrities converging on New York City for the Met Gala tonight, all eyes are on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and for very good reason. Following weeks of speculation, Rihanna has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child.

Although she did not make a formal announcement, her appearance today said it all. In videos that were posted on social media, the singer could be seen sporting a baby bump.

Some felt as though the singer had been hiding the bump for weeks with some baggy clothing and sitting positions. However, for an event like the Met Gala, there is absolutely nowhere to hide. Instead, these things become quite obvious.

With her form fitting outfit, Rihanna proudly revealed her pregnancy and as you can imagine, the fans are absolutely loving this. There has been a huge outpouring of support on social media.

Read More: Rihanna Gives GloRilla A Surprise FaceTime Call During Glo's Fenty Shoot

Rihanna Met Gala

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been building their family for a few years now and it has been truly wholesome to see. The singer has a knack for when to reveal pregnancies. For instance, her second pregnancy was announced during her Super Bowl performance.

Now, the Met Gala was the scene for her third announcement. Needless to say, Riri and Rocky know how to do it big. For now, many details of the pregnancy are still unknown which makes sense given how fresh this news is.

It is unknown how far along Rihanna is and when she would potentially give birth. What is known, is that fans, as mentioned before, are happy for her.

While some might be disappointed that they won't be getting an album anytime soon, that's been true since 2016. As for Rocky, the fans are still waiting for him to drop Don't Be Dumb.

We wish Rihanna a happy and healthy pregnancy moving forward. We also send our congratulations to her and Rocky as they celebrate this joyous moment in both of their lives.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Admits To Borrowing Clothing From His "Fashion Killa" Co-Star Rihanna's Closet

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside Streetwear Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Light Up The 2023 Met Gala After He Climbed Over Crowd 2.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings Streetwear Rihanna Brings Bridal Energy In New 2023 Met Gala Photos With A$AP Rocky 757
Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite Gucci Relationships Rihanna Named Her Son After A Wu-Tang Clan Member 13.4K