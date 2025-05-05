With dozens of celebrities converging on New York City for the Met Gala tonight, all eyes are on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and for very good reason. Following weeks of speculation, Rihanna has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child.

Although she did not make a formal announcement, her appearance today said it all. In videos that were posted on social media, the singer could be seen sporting a baby bump.

Some felt as though the singer had been hiding the bump for weeks with some baggy clothing and sitting positions. However, for an event like the Met Gala, there is absolutely nowhere to hide. Instead, these things become quite obvious.

With her form fitting outfit, Rihanna proudly revealed her pregnancy and as you can imagine, the fans are absolutely loving this. There has been a huge outpouring of support on social media.

Rihanna Met Gala

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been building their family for a few years now and it has been truly wholesome to see. The singer has a knack for when to reveal pregnancies. For instance, her second pregnancy was announced during her Super Bowl performance.

Now, the Met Gala was the scene for her third announcement. Needless to say, Riri and Rocky know how to do it big. For now, many details of the pregnancy are still unknown which makes sense given how fresh this news is.

It is unknown how far along Rihanna is and when she would potentially give birth. What is known, is that fans, as mentioned before, are happy for her.

While some might be disappointed that they won't be getting an album anytime soon, that's been true since 2016. As for Rocky, the fans are still waiting for him to drop Don't Be Dumb.