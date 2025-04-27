Rihanna Gives GloRilla A Surprise FaceTime Call During Glo's Fenty Shoot

Rihanna and GloRilla are massive fans of one another, and we expect a Fenty collab to bring them together very soon.

Rihanna is looking for someone to do the Savage X Fenty theme song, and who better than one of the best rap hitmakers today, GloRilla? The two are massive fans of one another, so much so that random FaceTime calls mean the world to them.

In a clip obtained by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, RiRi gave Big Glo a surprise FaceTime call while the Memphis femcee was at a Fenty shoot. The two complimented each other on their looks first. Then, Rihanna joked to GloRilla that she should DM her if she's not having fun at any point so that the Super Bowl performer can fire whoever's responsible. She is the head of the brand, after all...

Of course, they couldn't go without giving flowers to Glo's Memphis accent, with the "Diamonds" creative laughing at her colleague's Fenty "Beurty" pronunciation. Overall, it was a pretty wholesome moment to witness between two stars who seem far too busy for a call most of the time.

Are Rihanna & GloRilla Related?

The bond between these two musicians runs deeper than some may assume. Things started in the headlines back in 2023 when viral physical comparisons between them emerged. That made some people ask if they're related, which they are not.

Then, Rihanna proved her fandom of GloRilla's "TGIF" in a hilarious clip with her boo A$AP Rocky, turning up as he remarked that he's "too old for this s**t" referring to his partner's excitement. Plenty of fans could relate to RiRi's excitement, as that was one of hip-hop's biggest hits from last year.

Most recently, Rihanna asked GloRilla when her album was dropping. Many folks pointed out the irony in this because, well, RiRi's been teasing her ninth studio album for years now. It's been almost a decade since ANTI came out, but fans are hopeful that the long wait will yield an even better product.

At the end of the day, though, she's got so much on her plate that fans are just happy to see her winning. Hopefully this Fenty and GloRilla collab is a hit for both her and for Rihanna. Maybe we'll get an official collaboration on wax, as well?

