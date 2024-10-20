Rihanna Says She’d Want GloRilla To Perform The Savage X Fenty Theme Song

RiRi is a huge GloRilla fan.

Rihanna recently released her new Savage X Fenty line at Nordstrom stores and celebrated its arrival with an event in LA. It took place at Nordstrom Century City, where RiRi chatted with reporters. One even asked her who she would want to sing the Savage X Fenty theme song if it had one.

After thinking for a few seconds, she delivered her answer. “GloRilla," she said simply. “To see a young lady who’s still grounded in who she is and where she came from, I love that." Rihanna's response doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as this isn't the first time she showed love to the Memphis rapper. In June of this year, she shared a clip of her dancing and rapping along to "TGIF," leaving her partner ASAP Rocky stunned.

Rihanna Continues To Show Love To GloRilla

Regardless, Glo took to Twitter/X yesterday to react to Rihanna's praise. "Can’t nobody tell me sh*ttttttttt," she wrote. She had a big reaction to Rihanna's aforementioned dancing video too, making it clear that she appreciated the shoutout. "RIRI OMGGGGGG," she wrote alongside a series of heart-eye emojis. "I luvvv yoouuuuuuuuu." Rihanna even went on to DM GloRilla to ask when she was dropping her album Glorious, which eventually arrived earlier this month. "You got all summer sis," Rihanna's message read. "I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?"

Rihanna isn't the only fellow female celeb who's shown GloRilla love as of late, however. Last week, Taylor Swift also took to Instagram to share a clip of herself strutting to Glo's new track with Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" before her Miami "Eras" tour stops. What do you think of Rihanna revealing that she would choose GloRilla to perform a Savage X Fenty theme song if it had one? What about Glo's reaction to the compliment? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.