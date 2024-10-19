Rihanna & Naomi Campbell Chop It Up After Beef Rumors

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna (L) and Naomi Campbell attend the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA)
Another debunk to the feud theory.

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell have hung out and celebrated each other multiple times, but some fans still thought that they eventually engaged in a subtle beef. However, it seems like those rumors are more in the dirt than ever, as they were recently spotted chopping it up at an event with Michele Lamy. In addition, this comes after Campbell recently made a statement about the alleged feud. "I’m not about to let the world pit two Black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers," she reportedly expressed according to The Jasmine Brand. So it looks like all's good between them.

Still, some fans out there might still be wondering why this conversation about a supposedly debunked (or, at least, squashed) beef between Naomi Campbell and Rihanna even emerged. Well, one theory is that they have an ex in common, Hassan Jameel, but nothing really came of that interpretation. A more recent example was RiRi seemingly ignoring Campbell at a fashion event, which is what reignited this speculation in the first place. As such, we're sure that another casual run-in like this with no acknowledgement could get fans right back on the gossip train in the near future.

Rihanna & Naomi Campbell Quell Beef Rumors

One thing's for sure, though: Naomi Campbell has much bigger things to worry about than a presumed Rihanna feud. She recently received a ban from being a charity trustee due to alleged financial misconduct stemming from a Charity Commission investigation. Allegedly, Fashion For Relief – which the superstar model founded almost 20 years ago – only gave a small portion of funds to beneficial causes. We haven't heard much from this in the aftermath, so the whole thing still reads as a bit of a mystery.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is just having a good time building her brand empire and being a proud and overjoyed mother. "It’s fun, I literally, I enjoy it so much," she said of raising her kids with A$AP Rocky during a new Savage X Fenty line launch. "I am just looking at them and living through them and I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs, even their boundaries. They’re teaching me how to be their mom as much as I’m teaching them how to be in this world and guide them as best as I can."

