Summer Walker Poses With Naomi Campbell Leading Fans To Claim They Look Alike

Fans of Summer Walker are no strangers to scintillating Instagram shots. The R&B darling loves showing off her looks and her fits on social media. But in her newest post, the focus was more about who she was with than what she was looking like. "She's iconic" Walker captioned an Instagram post featuring a picture of her alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell. But fans rushed to the comments to compare Walker's own looks to the legendary runway star.

In the comments of a repost of the picture of them together, everyone shared a similar sentiment. "It’s giving mother and daughter 😍 beautiful BYE" one of the top comments reads and it's far from the only one. "Lol They Look Alike. It’s Giving Mother & Daughter" and "I’m tryna decide is that Face App made them look alike or do they legit look alike" two other comments read. Some of the top comments comparing the two have racked up thousands of likes. Check out the picture that has fans comparing the two cultural figures below.

Summer Walker And Naomi Campbell

Summer Walker recently attracted the ire of the Barbz for a picture of her with an entirely different celeb. That was unsurprisingly Megan Thee Stallion who posed with Walker for a pair of pictures shared to Instagram. That didn't sit right with fans of Nicki Minaj, who is currently embroiled in a pretty heated beef with Megan. Though Summer didn't make any real acknowledgement of their rivalry the picture with Megan seems like a subtle embrace of her side.

After a teaser she shared back in December, fans suspect Summer Walker could be working on a remix. The track they've honed in on is SZA and Ty Dolla $ign's "Hit Different." The song ultimately didn't make the cut for SZA's album SOS. But she's been teasing a deluxe edition called LANA for months that could serve as the perfect place to reintroduce fans to the track. Do you think Summer Walker and Naomi Campbell look alike in the newly shared photo? Let us know if you agree with the fans in the comment section below.

