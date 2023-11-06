7 Interesting Facts About Summer Walker

Summer Walker's presence in the music industry is undeniable, with her sultry vocals and unique R&B style. Fans around the world adore her, but there are some lesser-known facts about this talented artist that are hidden beneath the surface. While you might already be aware of her chart-topping hits and mesmerizing voice, there are intriguing aspects of Summer Walker's life and career that may come as a charming discovery.

Her Extensive Tattoo Collection

To suggest that Summer Walker possesses a deep affection for tattoos would be an understatement. Apple Music dedicated a special feature to her, during which she proudly displayed her extensive tattoo collection and shared her experiences. Her inked canvas boasts an impressive tally of well over 24 tattoos, a number established as of 2019. Among her notable tattoos are striking facial ink that highlights her unique style and individuality while serving as a storytelling element that reflects her character.

The words "Girl Power" grace her fingers, each letter a tattooed proclamation. Additionally, a neck tattoo is a tribute to her boyfriend, offering a personal touch to her collection. Beyond making bold statements and showcasing her preferences, these tattoos add depth to her journey, making her a truly captivating and multifaceted artist.

Inspirations From Iconic R&B Artists

Summer Walker's music consists of R&B and neo-soul. She draws inspiration from some of the genre's most iconic figures, including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Lauryn Hill, and D'Angelo. In an interview, she stated the importance of blending her sound with lots of emotion and real-life experiences. This is something that she noted that Blige and Evans did well.

She states, "Back when Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans were making R&B, they had real pain and real stories. That’s why it was so good.” Alongside these stars, Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, and D'Angelo have also shaped her distinctive sound. They've motivated her to embark on a more exploratory route in her musical journey. "Unloyal" is a prime example of her flexibility and adaptability.

Over It Triumphed Over Beyoncé's Streaming Record

In 2019, Summer Walker released her highly anticipated album, Over It. The impact of this release was extraordinary, as it not only debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart but also saw all 18 tracks securing spots on the Billboard Hot 100. This remarkable achievement thrust Walker into the limelight and marked her very first No. 1 album.

Furthermore, it became the first No. 1 R&B album by a female artist since Beyoncé's Lemonade in 2016, solidifying her status as an R&B powerhouse. Adding to the album's incredible success, Billboard reported that its tracks, including hits like "Girls Need Love" and the Usher collaboration "Come Thru," collectively amassed a remarkable 154.7 million streams within the first week of its release. As a result, Summer Walker's Over It now holds the distinguished title of the most-streamed R&B album by a female artist in history, surpassing the previous record set by Beyoncé's Lemonade in 2016.

She Operated A Cleaning Business Before Fame

Before making it big, from 2016 to 2018, she had a small cleaning business. With an entrepreneurial spirit and a hustle mentality, Walker juggled her singing passion alongside her full-time cleaning service called Summer So Clean. Her enterprise, complete with an Instagram account @summersoclean, offered services for commercial and residential properties, including laundry, closet organization, bathroom scrubbing, and refrigerator cleaning, according to the page's Instagram bio.

Even though she now sells out shows and is on stage all the time, she still has fond memories of the scents of cleaning products and the solitude of her past career. It's incredible to think that in less than two years, she transitioned from cleaning to singing, and although she's found fame and fortune in music, her cleaning days are a memory she holds dear.

"Fun Girl" Is Summer Walker's Personal Favorite

Among her impressive catalog of songs, "Fun Girl" holds a special place in her heart. This track, featured on her debut album, Over It, showcases her emotional depth and vulnerability. It's a song that resonates deeply with the artist. She prefers to write her songs when alone and uses her personal experiences as inspiration. In doing this, it's evident that this song has struck a particular chord with her fans, making it a cherished piece of her musical journey.

She's Known For Her Struggles With Social Anxiety

Her social anxiety is not an unknown fact, but it's one of the most well-known things about her. Summer Walker wears her heart on her sleeve, sharing her ongoing battle with social anxiety with a level of honesty that sets her apart. Notably, this aspect of her life rarely surfaces in her music, making her transparency all the more special. This authenticity defies the industry's conventional path to stardom. From tour cancellations to moments of uncertainty about the trajectory of her music career and an intentional avoidance of high-profile interviews, she charts her course.

She even took to Instagram after one of her nerve-racking performances and said she is “too real for this industry” and “y’all can have the music & ima just head out.” Even her live performances bear witness to her unique journey. In 2019, she confronted social anxiety by canceling 20 tour dates, a challenging decision that reflected her commitment to prioritizing her mental well-being.

Her Passion For Social Causes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Summer Walker performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Summer Walker extends her influence beyond the realm of music, actively championing social causes while also engaging in charitable endeavors within her local Atlanta community. The city of Atlanta, in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife, acknowledged her contributions by officially proclaiming September 22, the last day of summer, as "Summer Walker Day." This honor pays tribute to her many charitable activities in Atlanta, including the recent "Last Day of Summer Small Business Activation" in partnership with Social Xurrency, aimed at supporting local small businesses.

Apart from these endeavors, Walker has also supported organizations such as Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, and the World Wildlife Fund. Her commitment to making a positive impact on the world goes hand in hand with her powerful music, showcasing her depth as an artist and a compassionate individual. She is an artist whose multifaceted talent and unique persona continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

