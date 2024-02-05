Summer Walker Gets Hate From Barbz For New Pics With Megan Thee Stallion

A beef between two of the biggest stars in all of rap music have a lot of their musical contemporaries picking sides. Last week, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion unleashed a pair of new songs. Megan led the way with "HISS" which took at at MANY of those who have wronged her and though it doesn't mention Megan by name, many fans were able to read between the lines. Nicki's response "Big Foot" is all about Megan and uses her name repeatedly. "Big Foot" was widely criticized online for its lack of clever punch lines and use of details that some fans called straight-up lies.

Many collaborators and contemporaries of the pair have tried to say as little as possible about the beef. But others have enthusiastically taken sides. The most recent may be R&B darling Summer Walker. She drew the ire of Barbz with a recent Instagram post where she poses alongside Megan. The caption-less post features two pictures of the pair separated by a shot of Walker alongside Mariah Carey. In the comments of the post fans of Nicki Minaj got upset and snarky at Summer's pictures. "Now summer you knew better…smh" one comment reads, but it isn't along. "summer ily but don’t let it happen again" and "Free Tory" two other comments read.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer Walker

Summer Walker Poses With Megan Thee Stallion

Summer Walker had the chance to take home her first ever Grammy last night. Technically, she was included in the nomination for Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last year. But this year she was nominated for her own music for the first time when her CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP scored a nomination for Best R&B Album.

Walker didn't take home the award though. It was ultimately given to Victoria Monet who also took home the Best New Artist award later that night. What do you think of Summer Walker seemingly choosing sides in a rap beef by sharing pictures alongside Megan Thee Stallion? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 7 Interesting Facts About Summer Walker

[Via]