Trinidad James Gives His Take On Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Beef

Everyone has something to say about the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion rap beef, especially their peers in the game. The latest to do so is one Trinidad James, who recently caught up with TMZ at what seems like an airport, and they presumably asked him about the two femcees clashing right now. Overall, he discussed how they are launching personal attacks at one another and their families, but he also brought up hip-hop's history of lyrical competition. As such, the "All Gold Everything" artist thinks that this is fair game and an important factor to uphold, and also spoke on power imbalances between them.

"Number one is a heavy crown to wear," Trinidad James remarked. "Most people don't ever get a chance to wear the crown. So, it's really hard to judge the actions of a number one type of person. You won't get it because you haven't been to that plateau. So I say that to say that, in the Nicki and Megan situation, it's always unfortunate when people's families catch strays in beef, but the essence of rap and hip-hop is about lyrical competition.

Trinidad James On Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

"How low below the belt you go is unfortunate, and that takes back to somebody's character," Trinidad James continued. "But the basic essence and formula of rap and hip-hop is lyrical competition, and that's how I see it. I mean, you had Jay-Z and Nas back in the day, and they said pretty cr*zy things about each other, too, at the time when "Ether" and things of such came out. Again, Nicki is a veteran in this, and so she came up with real hunters. Real killers, who they're not really about using their hands for anything. Their words is their power, their words is their sword.

"So, however somebody is feeling when they're really good with words... if they're really good with them, it's gonna sound intense because that's what this is, it's lyrical competition," he concluded. "This is hip-hop, this is rap, bro! You gotta rap to rap, and you gotta stand on your raps. This is not a girl's club, this is not a tea party. This is a place where your words pay your family and your legacy for life. Defend yourself! That's what I'ma tell Megan, that's what I'ma tell Nicki: defend yourself." For more news and the latest on Trinidad James, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion, come back to HNHH.

