Trinidad James Cautions Megan Thee Stallion Amid 1501 Departure: “You Need A Team To Make Money”

Recently, Trinidad James offered some words of advice to Megan Thee Stallion amid her decision to stay independent after her legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. TMZ caught up with the performer, who revealed that he thinks this could be a huge moment for Meg, and for women in the music industry as a whole. According to him, however, it's crucial for the "Body" rapper to "step up to the plate."

While he doesn't believe that Meg's previous accomplishments will be diminished if she fails to live up to expectations, he says it could fuel a narrative that she's unable to succeed without a label backing her. Following her longtime feud with 1501 founder Carl Crawford, he notes how that'd be an unfortunate outcome. "I think that she has the talent and definitely the money to beat the hell out of that narrative," he explains. "So I hope that she does."

Trinidad James' Advice To Megan Thee Stallion

As for whether or not he thinks Meg will see any monetary gain from the move, James says it depends on who the "Hot Girl Summer" artist chooses to have on her team. He claims that no matter what, people will always have their hands in Meg's "cookie jar." While this recent move will give her more control, he thinks she should be careful about who she lets in.

"The thing about it is bro, you need a team to make money," he describes. "So even if one person take that hand out, somebody else [is] coming to put their hand in. It's just about having the right hands in the kitchen." James continued, noting how important it is for Meg to surround herself with people that respect and support women. What do you think of Trinidad James' advice to Megan Thee Stallion amid her departure from 1501 Certified Entertainment? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Trinidad James and Megan Thee Stallion.

