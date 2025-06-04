Megan Thee Stallion Fans Call Out Carl Crawford For Flaunting RIAA Plaques

BY Caroline Fisher 681 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Carl Crawford Plaques Hip Hop News
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion sued Carl Crawford's label 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2020, alleging that she was trapped in exploitative contract.

Yesterday (June 3), Carl Crawford took to Instagram to show off a pile of RIAA plaques tied to Megan Thee Stallion's music, and her fans were not having it. “GOD IS GOOD,” he captioned the clip. “Shoutout to Megan Thee Stallion. We had a little rough patch, but real ones always push through. Just got my new @riaa_awards plaques in… it’s a blessing to keep growing and keep building. Appreciate the journey, appreciate the lessons. Time to hang these up in the new studio.”

Commenters were quick to accuse Crawford of trying to steal Meg's shine following their messy feud. "Congratulations to Megan and Megan ALONE," one wrote. "Sounds like Megan still carrying the label," another said.

Crawford then proceeded to hop on his Instagram Story to address the backlash. “I tell you what it was, it was my money,” he declared. “Everybody know, it take money to break an artist. $2 million to be exact.”

Read More: Streamer Trolls Megan Thee Stallion's Team At Dream Con By Saying "Free Tory Lanez"

Carl Crawford & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

He even replied to a few comments from Meg's loyal supporters. “Can’t get anyone else signed huh,” one of them wrote. “Don’t need to. I hit the jackpot on my first try," he responded.

“I know u regret fumbling Meg everyday,” someone else said. “Fumbling? What u mean? Our contracts ended," he wrote back.

Megan Thee Stallion sued Crawford's label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, back in 2020. She accused the label of locking her into an exploitative contract at a young age and preventing her from releasing new music. The femcee also alleged that she was owed $1 million in royalties.

Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment countersued Meg, and the legal battle continued until 2023, when they reached a confidential settlement.

“I didn’t fully understand the business at the time,” he later admitted. “Back then, we just came in with a number—like us taking 40 percent of [Megan’s] net [profit]. That was just me not knowing the business.”

Read More: Milagro Gramz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Amid Megan Thee Stallion Legal Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Joseph Okpako/Getty Images Original Content Megan Thee Stallion Vs. Carl Crawford & 1501: A Complete History 7.1K
BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Music Carl Crawford Denies Owing Erica Banks Money 704
iHeartRadio Hot 99.5 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show Pop Culture Megan Thee Stallion's RIAA Certifications Have Hotties Dissing 1501 Entertainment For Celebrating 1438
Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images Gram Megan Thee Stallion Gives 1501 The Finger, Carl Crawford Claps Back 7.2K