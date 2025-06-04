Yesterday (June 3), Carl Crawford took to Instagram to show off a pile of RIAA plaques tied to Megan Thee Stallion's music, and her fans were not having it. “GOD IS GOOD,” he captioned the clip. “Shoutout to Megan Thee Stallion. We had a little rough patch, but real ones always push through. Just got my new @riaa_awards plaques in… it’s a blessing to keep growing and keep building. Appreciate the journey, appreciate the lessons. Time to hang these up in the new studio.”

Commenters were quick to accuse Crawford of trying to steal Meg's shine following their messy feud. "Congratulations to Megan and Megan ALONE," one wrote. "Sounds like Megan still carrying the label," another said.

Crawford then proceeded to hop on his Instagram Story to address the backlash. “I tell you what it was, it was my money,” he declared. “Everybody know, it take money to break an artist. $2 million to be exact.”

Carl Crawford & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

He even replied to a few comments from Meg's loyal supporters. “Can’t get anyone else signed huh,” one of them wrote. “Don’t need to. I hit the jackpot on my first try," he responded.

“I know u regret fumbling Meg everyday,” someone else said. “Fumbling? What u mean? Our contracts ended," he wrote back.

Megan Thee Stallion sued Crawford's label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, back in 2020. She accused the label of locking her into an exploitative contract at a young age and preventing her from releasing new music. The femcee also alleged that she was owed $1 million in royalties.

Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment countersued Meg, and the legal battle continued until 2023, when they reached a confidential settlement.

“I didn’t fully understand the business at the time,” he later admitted. “Back then, we just came in with a number—like us taking 40 percent of [Megan’s] net [profit]. That was just me not knowing the business.”