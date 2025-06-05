Megan Thee Stallion does not always have the best of luck with fan interactions with her team, but she handles everything like a pro. Fans quickly jumped to her defense when a meet and greet fan went viral for a clip of him grabbing her behind.

As caught by The Shade Room, the male fan posted another clip of this moment to social media which seems to show him asking if he could do so. "And to the b***h a** h*es in the back @theestallion loves me [red heart emoji] get tf outta here !!!! I definitely asked the queen [crown emoji]," the fan captioned his Instagram post.

Whether or not the fan asked, and whether or not the Houston femcee said yes, some other folks still thought this could've been a step too far. "Just bc she remained professional does not mean she was ok with it," one fan wrote in the comments section of the post below.

In any case, Megan handled it well and nothing further occurred, as awkward or unexpected as the situation may have been. Fortunately, this didn't go beyond an overzealous fan interaction, and hopefully those gray areas become less frequent over time.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Meet And Greet

However, Megan Thee Stallion fans have other defenses to make concerning their fav. Carl Crawford of 1501 Certified Entertainment recently showed off some of her plaques he recently got. "GOD IS GOOD," he captioned the post. "Shoutout to Megan Thee Stallion. We had a little rough patch, but real ones always push through. Just got my new @riaa_awards plaques in… it’s a blessing to keep growing and keep building. Appreciate the journey, appreciate the lessons. Time to hang these up in the new studio."

Megan Thee Stallion's label issues led to a legal battle which ended with a settlement in 2023, so many fans obviously felt a way about this plaque flaunting. Nevertheless, everyone is following their own separate paths right now.