ass grab
- GramCardi B & Offset's Ass-Grab Photo Catches Fans Off-GuardPeople thought Cardi B was announcing her pregnancy before realizing that it was just a picture of Offset grabbing her ass.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneyBagg Yo Grabs Handful Of Megan Thee Stallion's Booty: "Let Me Touch It"MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion get sexy in public.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Jaden Smith Spark Rumors Post-Travis Split With Butt-Grab PhotoSome fans find it suspicious that the day before Kylie and Travis broke up, Jaden Smith was feeling her up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & Her Boyfriend Look Fendi Fine In Ass-Grabbing PhotosNicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are still flexing their relationship goals all over social media.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSafaree & Erica Mena Claim They're "TV Gold" In Ass-Grabbing PhotoSafaree thinks that he and Erica Mena are must-see on "Love & Hip Hop."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Still Boo'd Up In Booty-Grabbing PhotosNicki Minaj is starting rehearsals for her upcoming European tour.By Alex Zidel
- LifeRadio DJ Says Touching Of Taylor Swift's Ass Was UnintendedDJ David Mueller admits to his hand being in the wrong place at the right time, though he claims he's innocent of sexual assault. By Angus Walker