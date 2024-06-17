Megan Thee Stallion Asks Fans To Keep Their Weed Smoke Away From Her At Houston Show

Megan Thee Stallion didn't outright tell her crowd to stop smoking, though: just to be mindful of the fans blowing the wind her way.

For every artist sparking up onstage, there's dozens more who would rather keep their vices to their private time, and Megan Thee Stallion seems firmly in the latter corner. Moreover, a clip emerged from one of her hometown Houston shows for her "Hot Girl Summer" tour in which she asks the crowd to be careful not to blow weed smoke in her direction. Of course, the femcee didn't outright asks folks to stop, but hopefully a lot of concert-goers either took that advice as such or cooled it on the constant vape drags and light-ups. After all, the last thing a crowd wants is to cause the main event to go away.

"No, no, no, don't turn the fan off," Megan Thee Stallion expressed during a small break in between songs as a fan blew wind in her face. "I said, don't blow that weed by me. I don't want to be high. If I get high, the show is over. I'm going to the hospital, call the police." While Seth Rogen had previously spoke on a smoke session with her, some fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below claimed that Megan had spoken on how marijuana affects her anxiety and mental state in a negative manner.

Megan Thee Stallion Cools Off & Warns The Weed-Smokers

Still, despite this risk at Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing tour stops, she's still very happy and excited about her album mode. She's teasing more songs from it, engaging with fans, and overall expressing a lot of gratitude and emotion with these concerts. It's been very heartening to see after a pretty turbulent rollercoaster with 1501 Entertainment, the Tory Lanez situation, and much more. We can only hope that Megan arrives with an emphatic conversation around the music first and foremost.

Meanwhile, this is what Megan Thee Stallion had to say about her tour mate, Memphis superstar GloRilla. "I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me," she wrote on IG. "I luv you 4L Meg [heart emoji, teary-eyed emoji]," Glo responded in the comments. "I’m so glad I got to do dis tour with you I wouldn’t have had it no other way [party emoji]. I can’t wait for dem to hear dat hot s**t ahhhh so excited."

