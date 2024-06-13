Flavor Flav Sticks Up For Megan Thee Stallion Amid Alleged AI Sex Tape Drama

For those unaware, Megan Thee Stallion recently responded scathingly to folks who allegedly created and spread this fake clip.

Flavor Flav is a big fan of the new generation of hip-hop and music at large, as he's always made some heartening appraisals of the next wave of artists. Sadly, his most recent message for a current superstar of the contemporary era is one provoked by negative attacks and allegedly defamatory practices. Moreover, readers may have heard that Megan Thee Stallion recently blasted folks who allegedly created and spread an A.I.-generated fake sex tape online. Flav took to Twitter on Sunday (June 9), to defend the Houston rapper and to call for more humane treatment of artists.

"Y’all leave this QUEEN alone,” Flavor Flav demanded. “entertainers are here to entertain and bring y’all happiness,,, we ain’t doing it at the cost of our own. This is why we can’t have nice things. SMH." Furthermore, this isn't the only recent defense of an artist that the Public Enemy legend engaged with. For example, he recently defended and supported country artist Jelly Roll's decision to leave social media, praising his commitment to activism and community support through his music and endeavors.

Elsewhere, Flavor Flav's comments are a wider indication of the current discourse around Megan Thee Stallion, which is undeservingly critical and understandably skeptical at certain points. Still, one argument that seems particularly divisive online concerns the question of whether or not she's an "arena artist," a notion that Charlamagne Tha God disagrees with. In fact, Tina Snow even seemed to shade him and other critics of her tour, commercial performance, and stage presence. Sure, maybe it's not as consistent as other acts, but look at any footage from this trek and you will see spectacles and crowds fit for massive platforms.