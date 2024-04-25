Flavor Flav Defends Jelly Roll After The Country Star Steps Away From Social Media

Jelly Roll In Concert - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 24: Flavor Fla speaks on stage at the Jelly Roll concert at The Fillmore on April 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The unlikely alliance former after Jelly Roll faced bullying online.

It's been a strange few years for rapper turned country star Jelly Roll. In 2022 his song "Son Of A Sinner" broke him into the country music mainstream and it's been a parade of hits ever since. He scored a pair of absolute smashes with "Need A Favor" and the Lainey Wilson-featuring "Save Me." He also teamed up with Jessie Murph for yet another huge chart hit in the song "Wild Ones." That resulted in a myriad of bizarre friends and allies while included Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav. But it hasn't been all love for the singer despite being praised quite a bit for an acceptance speech he delivered earlier this year.

The crossover superstar has also been subject to quite a bit of bullying, at least according to his wife. She has a podcast where she recently revealed that Jelly Roll was stepping away from social media. The reason behind the choice has to do with the constant bulling he faced over his weight. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him," she says during a recent episode. The comments sparked yet another discussion about the way that celebrities interact with both their fans and haters on social media. But now Flavor Flav has weighed in on the situation, standing up for Jelly Roll in pretty certain terms. Check out what he had to say below.

Flavor Flav Stands Up For Jelly Roll Against Bullies

Flav didn't hold anything back with his tweet. "Y’all gone and bullied one of THE NICEST people off social media ,,, so I felts the need to standup for my man JellyRoll. That man does so much for people and communities through his music and activism ,,, Luv me some @JellyRoll615 and Bunnie" his tweet reads. The post also featured a video where he expanded on the point even more.

What do you think of Flavor Flav standing up for Jelly Roll against bullies after he left social media? Do you think celebrities should change the way they interact with social media to avoid the more personal bullying from haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

