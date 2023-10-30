Flavor Flav Delivers Incredible Rendition Of The National Anthem: Watch

Flavor Flav is someone with a legendary career in hip-hop. As a member of Public Enemy, Flav was able to be part of iconic albums and songs. Moreover, he found a second win in the 2000s as a reality star. With Flavor Of Love, he continued to be a mainstay in popular culture. Overall, fans love him, and they wish him nothing but the best as his career pushes forward. As it turns out, the artist got an incredible opportunity on Sunday night. It is one that no one will ever forget.

As you can see in the clip below, Flavor Flav got to sing the national anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game. This match was against the Atlanta Hawks and while the Bucks lost, it was a memorable night for Bucks fans thanks to Flav. His rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner was truly unique. He showed off his singing chops and some of his vocal runs were beyond what anyone would have imagined. This led to mixed reviews, although if one thing was for certain, it is that he did a better job than Fergie.

Flavor Flav Gave It His All

Online, the reviews for Flavor Flav's anthem were overwhelmingly positive. "He actually sounds decent on certain parts," one person wrote in the No Jumper comments section. "Actually not as bad as I thought it’d be," said another. Overall, you would have been hard-pressed to find someone who didn't like the performance. Most acknowledged that it was way better than expected. At the end of the day, it is something memorable, which is much better than "forgettable."

Let us know what you thought of his national anthem performance, in the comments section below. Is this the best one you've heard in a while?

