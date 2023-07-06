During a recent interview on SiriusXM, Flavor Flav told the story behind his iconic clock necklace. He revealed the whole thing actually started as a joke, claiming that a “crackhead” gave him his first one. He’s worn the clock chains throughout most of his career, even gifting one to Harvard University earlier this year.

Flavor Flav begins, “So one day, as a joke, as a joke, you know, this crackhead came through my projects, you know what I’m saying? Selling these shower clocks that she stole from a place called Fortunoff.” He continues, “Well, she went to Fortunoff, stole this big bag, big box of shower clocks came through our projects selling them. So my boy, Son of Berserk, you know what I’m saying? He took the stopwatch off my neck and put the clock around my neck and everybody was laughing. It was a big joke and all of that.”

Flavor Flav’s Clock Necklace Started As A Joke

Flavor Flav attends as WEtv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on August 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)

The artist then reveals that what may have started as a joke, ended up getting him some serious attention. Flavor Flav recalls landing on the front pages of various publications for the fashion statement. “So they dared me to wear that clock on stage,” he explained to Roxanne Shante, “but during the show. So when we went to open up for the Beastie Boys in Passaic, New Jersey, 1986, I wore the clock, Roxanne, and then the next day on the front page of Newsday, New York Times, New York Post, the look of the clock was dope.”

Flavor Flav is also celebrating being nearly three years sober from alcohol, and over 15 years sober from drugs. “To everyone out there struggling with addiction, it is a real battle you fight every day,” he wrote in June. He went on to tell followers, “if I can do it anyone can do it.“

