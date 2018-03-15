clock
- MusicFlavor Flav Unveils The Story Behind His Famous Clock ChainFlavor Flav claims his iconic necklace was inspired by a "crackhead."By Caroline Fisher
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Proves That "Young People" May Really Not Know How To Read A ClockWild, just wild. By Chantilly Post
- SportsJR Smith's Game One "Brain Fart" Jersey Can Be Yours For Under $12kYou have 9 hours to place your bid.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Love Won't Face Discipline For Entering Court In Game OneKevin Love activated for Game Two.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBanksy Piece Surfaces In New York CityPeople believe the piece is about the "rat race."By hnhh