necklace
- RelationshipsTyga Not Phased By Avril Lavigne Keeping $80k Necklace Gift: ReportTyga is reportedly fine with Avril Lavigne keeping the $80,000 necklace he bought her.By Cole Blake
- MusicFlavor Flav Unveils The Story Behind His Famous Clock ChainFlavor Flav claims his iconic necklace was inspired by a "crackhead."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunplay Calls Out Fans Who Refunded GoFundMe Donations Over Rick Ross GiftGunplay is upset with fans for refunding their donations to his GoFundMe.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAvril Lavigne Rocks $80,000 Diamond Necklace Gifted From TygaTyga recently gifted Avril Lavigne an $80,000 diamond necklace.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Reveals Price Of Engagement Ring NecklaceDuring an interview with Instagram influencer Chris Too Smoove, Drizzy broke down his entire fit's price points from head to toe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramTory Lanez Creates Custom Chain For Chris Brown: "The King Of Pop"Lanez thanked Brown for standing by him during a time when others turned their backs.By Erika Marie
- MusicKing Combs Gifts Kodak Black A Bad Boy Chain: "Welcome To The Family"The pair recently shared their Lil Kim-sampled single, "Can't Stop Won't Stop."By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Rocks Call Of Duty Necklace During "Hot Sh*t" Music VideoCardi B wore a necklace featuring the character Ghost from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" during the video for "Hot Shit."By Cole Blake
- GramKodak Black Displays $10k Donald Trump Pendant On IGKodak Black showed off a new golden Donald Trump necklace on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearBella Thorne Spends $300,000 On Super Unique Florida-Inspired 18K White Gold ChainJeweller Alex Moss wanted to pay homage to the actresses' home state of Florida.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSupreme & Tiffany & Co. Preview Brand New CollaborationSupreme and Tiffany & Co. are set to collaborate on some accessories.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Shows Off His Tupac Necklace On IGDrake showed off his Tupac chain on Instagram, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- GramLil Uzi Vert Ices Out JT With Four New Eliantte NecklacesLil Uzi Vert shows his love for JT by gifting her with 4-new necklaces.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Seen Rocking An Iced Out "Ben" Necklace In ItalyThe rekindled romance is moving fast.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDreamDoll Gets Hyped At Club & Almost Loses Iced Out ChainA video of the incident shows the moment the expensive piece of bling slid from her neck and fell to the floor, but she reveals how she got it back.By Erika Marie
- GramRowdy Rebel Hooks Up Bobby Shmurda With Glow-In-The-Dark NecklaceRowdy Rebel gifted Bobby Shmurda a crazy glow-in-the-dark necklace to celebrate his release from prison.By Cole Blake