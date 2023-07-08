Tyga is reportedly unbothered by Avril Lavigne keeping the $80,000 diamond necklace he purchased for her during their recent romantic fling. According to RadarOnline, Tyga didn’t even ask for the jewelry back.

“She loves that necklace — and he didn’t ask for it back,” an insider told the publication. “Tyga says he doesn’t give presents with the intent of taking them back later. He spent a lot of money on Avril. But he says there’s plenty more where that came from — and he can afford the loss.”

Tyga & Avril Lavigne At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Eric Mavani, who is better known as Eric Da Jeweler, is responsible for the chain. It features 50 carats of white and black diamonds as well as pink sapphires. Additionally, it bares Lavigne’s name alongside a pair of skulls and crossbones with pink bows.

Despite their relationship coming to an end, late last month, the two were spotted together on multiple occasions earlier this week. In addition to spending the Fourth of July together and going out to a club, they also filmed a TikTok in promotion of Tyga’s new single, “Bops Goin Brazy.”

Avril Lavigne Wearing The Necklace From Tyga

Tyga and Lavigne began dating back in March, shortly after the “Complicated” singer split from Mod Sun. At the time, a source for PEOPLE confirmed that the two were “very into each other.” “They’re still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They’re taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious,” they said at the time. “But they are spending a lot of time together.” Check out Tyga and Lavigne’s recent TikTok post below.

