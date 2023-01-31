Flavor Flav said he spent a total of $5M over the course of six years on drugs at the height of his addiction.

Flavor Flav celebrated two years of sobriety in October but in a recent interview, he detailed the worst point of his addiction. At the time, he spent over $2,000 a day to keep up with his habit for over half a decade.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Flavor Flav arrives at the 9th Annual Multicultural Prism Awards at the Henry Fonda “Music Box” Theatre on December 17, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Flav sat down with Akademiks for his On The Record where he opened up about his battle against addiction during their interview. The Public Enemy co-founder revealed that he “never really let people know exactly” the extent of how bad things got, such as the amount of money he spent on substances.

“There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day… for six years straight. You do the math,” he said. “That’s how much I spent on drugs.”

He later admitted that he spent $1M annually on drugs at the worst points of his addiction. He was also selling at the same time, though he would dip into his own stash.

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 05: Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy perform at House Of Blues Chicago on December 5, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images)

“I ain’t gonna lie, I sold a lot. But I was my best customer … I had a lot of money at the time too. I was just doing the wrong things with my money,” Flav recalled.

In 2020, he decided to get clean and began his journey toward sobriety, which he has since maintained.

“I guess God wanted me to live. And he knows that I’m a mouthpiece to the world,” he said. “So, I feel that God let me live through that. So that way, I could teach people about the mistakes that I made. And hopefully, they won’t make them later on in life.”