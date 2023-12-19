Public Enemy: Where Are They Now?

Public Enemy is one of the most revolutionary early hip hop acts of all time. The group stands beside the likes of N.W.A. and X-Clan for their politically charged rhetoric and lyrics. With critically acclaimed hits such as "Fight The Power" and "911 Is A Joke," the group is a significant influence on rap acts today. Though several members have come and gone throughout the years, co-founders Chuck D and Flavor Flav have been ever-present forces.

Public Enemy's first four LPs have all received platinum or gold certification from the RIAA, and they are widely recognized as the most acclaimed discography of any hip-hop act, praised by critics and fans. As a group, Public Enemy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Further, the group received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony. Since their formation in the late 1980s, each member of the group has gone on to achieve massive success.

Terminator X

CHICAGO - JULY 1990: DJ Terminator X and rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy signs autographs and greets fans backstage prior to their performance at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in July 1990. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Terminator X served as the original turntablist for Public Enemy, crafting iconic scratches and beat selections for the group. Unfortunately, a 1994 motorcycle accident left him permanently injured and unable to focus on the group full-time. In 1998, the DJ retired to his home, where he continued to raise African black ostriches. After leaving the group, X took a step back from the limelight, choosing to live outside the public view.

As a founding member of Public Enemy, X received honors alongside the group, including their Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Further, the group credited him on their 2015 release, "Man Plans God Laughs." The former DJ married Robin Dugger in 2018.

DJ Lord

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: DJ Lord of Public Enemy performs onstage during the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

After Terminator X left the group in 1998, the remaining members of Public Enemy began a search for his replacement. After witnessing his set at a Vestax Battle in 1999, Professor Griff, an on-again-off-again member of Public Enemy, recruited DJ Lord. Lord has since appeared as the group's full-time DJ, taking on the turntable at subsequent world tours and reunion shows. In recent years, DJ Lord has collaborated with other rap groups, including 2MP, Prophets of Rage, and Cypress Hill. In 2019, he joined Cypress Hill on tour, maintaining the boards and taking on a solo set before the headlining act.

Professor Griff

Professor Griff is easily the most controversial member of the group. The so-called Minister of Information for Public Enemy has been embroiled in controversy over the years due to his homophobic and antisemitic statements, causing him to have an on-again-off-again relationship with the PE brand. Following his departure from Public Enemy, Griff continued his solo spoken word career. He also penned several books espousing his philosophy and knowledge. In 2017, Professor Griff married Kansas City femcee Solé.

Flavor Flav

NEW YORK - 1989: Rapper Flavor Flav of the rap group 'Public Enemy' at the filming of a video for their song 'Fight The Power' directed by Spike Lee in 1989 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Flavor Flav is a household name due to his larger-than-life persona, eccentric style, and tenure as a reality television star. Like many rap pioneers, Flav has invested his hip hop wealth into a host of thriving businesses, including numerous restaurants across the country. The Public Enemy founder also starred in television ventures, including The Surreal Life, Strange Love, Flavor Of Love, I Love New York, and I Love Money. Flavor Flav was also the subject of a Comedy Central roast in 2007.

In 2020, Public Enemy was scheduled to perform at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders, without Flavor Flav. Flav's attorneys reportedly sent the hip hop group a cease and desist letter, alleging that they could not utilize the Public Enemy brand without Flav's consent, which he would not provide for the event. Following this, lawyers from both parties presented a series of litigious arguments, ultimately leading to Chuck D allegedly expelling Flav from the group entirely.

Chuck D

Shortly after the feud, Chuck D revealed that Flavor Flav's firing was a hoax, designed to stir up media attention. The apparent hoax was intended as a commentary on media disinformation, according to the Public Enemy founders. During the legal discussions, it was revealed that Chuck D is the sole owner of the trademark and title "Public Enemy," aligning with his de facto leadership position in the group. Despite this, they continued to create music together as a team.

In 2019, Chuck D received over $1 million in unpaid royalty money from Terrordome Music and Reach Music Publishing after pursuing legal action against them. The rapper has also appeared in numerous television outings, feature verses with other rappers, and political events. Most recently, Chuck released a four-part docuseries on PBS titled Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. The PBS series aired in February 2023 to mostly positive reviews. The Public Enemy founder has remained a political rap figurehead for generations and left an indelible mark on history through his contributions to culture and art.

