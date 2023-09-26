Malik Yusef Theorizes Kanye’s Antisemitism Was Aimed At Drake

Malik Yusef says he believes Kanye West's antisemitic remarks were aimed at Drake. Appearing on the Rap Today With Francis podcast, he also claimed that West has forbidden him from working with the Toronto rapper and attempted to stop Travis Scott from doing the same.

“I think they were for Drake,” he said. “That’s what I think. I don’t know who else you would say that was. I have never directly worked with Drake ’cause Kanye asked me not to. He said, ‘Please don’t go work directly with Drake.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ ‘Cause Kanye’s brother, but I love Drake too, though. He asked Travis [Scott] the same thing, but Travis said no.”

CHICAGO - JUNE 11: Poet Malik Yusef walks the red carpet before the Kanye West Foundation reception and benefit concert at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on JUNE 11, 2009. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Yusef also theorized that Kanye’s antisemitism might not be legitimate and instead all an act. He explained: “He’s saying he’s attacked by the Jews — I don’t fucking know. I see him with Jewish people all the time. One night, when he was going through that rant, he was in a car with a Jewish dude, so I don’t know, man. I think it’s all entertainment. He’s an entertainer, he’s born to be an entertainer, and I think that’s what this shit is.” Check out Yusef's full comments below.

My interview with #KanyeWest collaborator Malik Yusef is out! We talk about Ye being mean, working on the new album, possibly touring and the artist’s relationship with Drake and Kid Cudihttps://t.co/sGSG5JgDQr — Francis (@francisnewyork) September 25, 2023

Further speaking on Drake and Kanye's feud, Yusef also argued that Ye has no right to be upset with Drake. “I think that Drake loves Kanye, and that Kanye hates that Drake loves him,” Yusef said. “I don’t feel like him being angry with Drake has any credence, because Drake has been nothing but kind and good and a good student of Kanye, so I don’t know where the anger comes from. ’He took my style!’ Okay, cool. Drake takes everybody’s style. To me, Drake has his own unique style — it’s a hodgepodge of several different styles.” Drake and Kanye famously feuded during the rollout of their albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

