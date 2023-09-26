Malik Yusef Theorizes Kanye’s Antisemitism Was Aimed At Drake

Malik Yusef says that Kanye’s issues with Drake shouldn’t have any “credence.”

BYCole Blake
Malik Yusef Theorizes Kanye’s Antisemitism Was Aimed At Drake

Malik Yusef says he believes Kanye West's antisemitic remarks were aimed at Drake. Appearing on the Rap Today With Francis podcast, he also claimed that West has forbidden him from working with the Toronto rapper and attempted to stop Travis Scott from doing the same.

“I think they were for Drake,” he said. “That’s what I think. I don’t know who else you would say that was. I have never directly worked with Drake ’cause Kanye asked me not to. He said, ‘Please don’t go work directly with Drake.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ ‘Cause Kanye’s brother, but I love Drake too, though. He asked Travis [Scott] the same thing, but Travis said no.”

Read More: Kanye West And Ice Cube Appear To Make Up Following Antisemitism Scandal

Malik Yusef Attends Kanye West Foundation Concert

CHICAGO - JUNE 11: Poet Malik Yusef walks the red carpet before the Kanye West Foundation reception and benefit concert at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on JUNE 11, 2009. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Yusef also theorized that Kanye’s antisemitism might not be legitimate and instead all an act. He explained: “He’s saying he’s attacked by the Jews — I don’t fucking know. I see him with Jewish people all the time. One night, when he was going through that rant, he was in a car with a Jewish dude, so I don’t know, man. I think it’s all entertainment. He’s an entertainer, he’s born to be an entertainer, and I think that’s what this shit is.” Check out Yusef's full comments below.

Malik Yusef Discusses Kanye West

Further speaking on Drake and Kanye's feud, Yusef also argued that Ye has no right to be upset with Drake. “I think that Drake loves Kanye, and that Kanye hates that Drake loves him,” Yusef said. “I don’t feel like him being angry with Drake has any credence, because Drake has been nothing but kind and good and a good student of Kanye, so I don’t know where the anger comes from. ’He took my style!’ Okay, cool. Drake takes everybody’s style. To me, Drake has his own unique style — it’s a hodgepodge of several different styles.” Drake and Kanye famously feuded during the rollout of their albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Sobs Amid Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Ramblings In New “Kardashians” Clip

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.