Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were together for a significant amount of time. However, their marriage eventually took a turn for a whole host of reasons. Eventually, they got a divorce which ended up getting pretty messy. Now, Kim K is enjoying time with her new mystery man, all while Ye is married to Bianca Censori. That said, their newfound love lives do not necessarily mean these two don’t affect one another. Overall, Ye’s actions still can weigh heavily on Kardashian, depending on what it is he’s doing.

Just a few months ago, Kanye was going on an unhinged anti-semitic crusade that had lots of people questioning his sanity. He made appearances on Alex Jones and various other podcasts. Moreover, he even claimed to love Nazis. It was all very bizarre, and no one was particularly happy about it. Of course, this has a profound effect on Kim, who had to watch all of this from afar. In a new preview for The Kardashians, you can see how much this weighed on her.

Kim Kardashian Speaks

While speaking to Khloe about all that was happening, Kim Kardashian began to break down in tears. Her sobs were quite powerful as she was in disbelief over what was happening. Furthermore, she spoke about how all of this has her wondering what happened to the Kanye she used to know. She firmly believes that he was never like this and that all of a sudden, he has changed. She also professed how she wishes she could bring back the old Ye.

Kim Kardashian certainly isn’t the only one who feels this way. Many of Ye’s fans have been wondering what exactly has happened to the old West. Either way, it could be a very long time before he returns from the pipeline has gone down. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from all around the entertainment world and beyond. We will always strive to keep you informed.

