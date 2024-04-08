Kim Kardashian Bikini Photos Draw Comparisons To Beyonce & Bianca Censori

Kim K had the internet talking about her bikini photos this weekend.

Kim Kardashian is someone who always knows how to get people talking online. Overall, this has been true ever since she became famous in the mid to late 2000s. However, these days, she continues to thrive. She has a multi-billion-dollar business, and she continues to show people that she can make reality TV gold. Not to mention, fans are always curious about her dating habits. She was previously seeing Odell Beckham Jr., however, it seems like the two have broken up. Either way, she moves forward and does her thing.

For instance, Kim and her sisters were recently on a beach vacation. Numerous photos were taken of them on the beach. Meanwhile, Kim found herself posing in a textured bikini that flaunted all of her curves. In the photos below, you can even see that Kardashian was wearing a cowboy hat. As you can imagine, this ultimately led to a bunch of comparisons to Beyonce, who just put out Cowboy Carter. Although the images also led to comparisons to someone else.

Kim Kardashian On The Gram

Of course, we are talking about none other than Bianca Censori. Censori continues to be married to Ye, and it has led to all sorts of comparisons between the two. Although these comparisons are a bit of a stretch, people believe they look a lot alike. While some thought Censori was copying Kim, some believe Kim is now trying to copy whatever Censori is doing with her wild outfits. At the end of the day, it is hard to believe that Kim K would really engage in that. Although who is really to say?

Let us know what you think of these Kim Kardashian photos, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she actually looks like Bianca Censori. Also, did the cowboy hat give you Beyonce vibes at all? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

