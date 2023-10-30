Kim Kardashian Unveils NBA x SKIMS Partnership

Kim Kardashian has an impressive track record when it comes to being an entrepreneur. Overall, she has gotten into the makeup world and has also made a tremendous foray into clothing. For instance, her SKIMS brand is worth over $4 billion. Although the brand was known for only making garments for women, that has officially changed. SKIMS recently launched a menswear line that has broken company-wide sales records. The company is expanding in a big way, and now, she has signed onto a massive partnership.

In the Instagram post below, you can see that Kim Kardashian is now officially teaming up with the NBA. As the post states: "SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the NBA." Overall, this is a huge deal as it means numerous superstar NBA players will be wearing SKIMS underneath their basketball shorts. They can also wear the shirts under their jerseys. This is a deal that will rake in millions for SKIMS and will ultimately lead to sales from NBA fans and athletes in general.

Read More: Julia Fox Downplays Rumor That Kim Kardashian Copied Her Style

Kim Kardashian Continues To Shine

With SKIMS offering a new men's line, it was only a matter of time before Kim Kardashian got a partnership of this magnitude. Undergarments are essential to athletes. Compression-wear is a huge market, and SKIMS has proven to make comfortable clothes. Moving forward, the NHL and NFL could potentially be massive avenues. It just goes to show that Kim knows exactly what she is doing as it pertains to running a business.

It remains to be seen what the NBA players themselves think about the new partnership. After all, they are the ones who have to wear the new gear. However, SKIMS has a pretty good track record so far, and we don't imagine that going away, anytime soon. Let us know what you think of this move, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Beyonce Sends Kim Kardashian Flowers On Her Birthday