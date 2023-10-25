Julia Fox Downplays Rumor That Kim Kardashian Copied Her Style

Julia Fox isn't buying into the notion that Kim Kardashian has copied her style, instead suggesting they both wear "what's trending." She discussed her admiration for Kardashian during an interview with Vanity Fair published on Wednesday. The comments come following the release of Fox's new memoir, Down the Drain.

“I actually really love her," Fox said of Kardashian. “I grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and I actually liked it before they were even cool. And when people would bash her I would always go to bat for her." As for whether she thinks Kardashian has copied her style, Fox remarked: “I would say that there have been some looks that are a little similar to mine. But I feel like, you know, it’s just what’s trending. I don’t know if I’m on her mood board or anything like that.”

Julia Fox With Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

As for their similar styles, in 2021, Fox wore the same sheer Jean Paul Gaultier illusion dress that Kardashian rocked three years earlier at E! People’s Choice Awards. They've also overlapped wardrobes in designs by Alexander Wang, Versace, and Balenciaga, as noted by Page Six. Outside of just fashion, Fox dated Kardashian's longtime husband, Kanye West, after their infamous divorce. In her aforementioned memoir, Fox revealed the reality star played a role in her split from West in February 2022.

“He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me,” she recalled. Fox further alleged that Kim told West that he was now dating a former “drug addict.” She, however, said that she previously opened up to West about dealing with heroin addiction.

