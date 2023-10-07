Julia Fox Was Kanye West’s “Puppet” To Spite Kim Kardashian, She Claims

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Julia Fox opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West. The actress and model started her short-lived fling with Ye shortly after his split from Kim Kardashian. Fox claims that despite feeling a real connection with the hitmaker at first, things turned sour when she started to feel like their bond was only created in spite of his ex.

"I really understood him on a visceral level," she explained. "But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized." Fox describes feeling as though she'd be helping Kanye, who she thought was in a "precarious situation" amid his breakup. Eventually, she started to get the sense that things weren't what they seemed initially. "I just felt like his little puppet," she says.

Read More: Julia Fox’s Body Is Shredded In New Promotional Video For “Down The Drain” Memoir: Watch

Julia Fox And Kanye West

Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Fox hasn't been exactly tight-lipped about their romance in the past, which is something she's unapologetic for. "I'm not signing a f*cking NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will," she added. "Unless it's a professional opportunity, then sure." Fox also says that had she not been a mother, she might have been inclined to stick things out with Ye for longer, as she made "lot of money" during their relationship. She welcomed her son, Valentino, with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev in January of 2021. "If I was still that version of myself, I would have probably just been like, 'It's a good opportunity, just do it,'" she explains. "Now that I'm a mom, I have a higher moral standard for myself."

Ye just officially tied the knot with his new wife Bianca Censori, amid concerning reports surrounding their own dynamic. Alleged insiders claim that she must follow a strict "set of rules" which Kanye's put in place. According to the source, the Australian model is to "never speak" and "has no mind of her own anymore." What do you think of Julia Fox's recent claims? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kanye West and Julia Fox.

Read More: Kanye West Officially Marries Bianca Censori, Tells Her To Never Speak Again: Report

[Via]