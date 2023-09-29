Julia Fox’s Body Is Shredded In New Promotional Video For “Down The Drain” Memoir: Watch

Julia Fox has been marching to the beat of her own drum long before she found herself in the spotlight. She's taken full advantage of setting herself apart from the competition since making her debut alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. There's no one doing it quite like the Italian-born starlet is. This is precisely why both fans and critics are eager to read her Down the Drain memoir when it finally arrives at bookstores next month. Fox has been on a bit of a press tour in recent weeks promoting the project. She's notably for editorials in Cybr Magazine and on the cover of King Kong's Americana issue.

Those photoshoots saw the 33-year-old dramatically switching up her look and flaunting her slim thick body. However, what's really caught our attention is the latest post on her Instagram feed. On Friday (September 29) afternoon, Fox posted a promotional video for her soon-to-be-released book. It consists of behind-the-scenes clips captured during modelling gigs. She's admitted to having work done on her body in the past. Still, it's obvious that the entertainer has been spending time in the gym lately too. She clearly looks more shredded than ever before.

Julia Fox is Ready to Share Her Story

As noted in her caption, Fox will be hosting a box release event at Palladium Times Square on October 10th. The event begins at 6 PM and will wrap by 7:30, with tickets starting at $86. Besides listening to her talk, patrons will also have the chance to ask questions during a moderated session between the fashionista and her audience.

Julia Fox has made it known that she goes into uncomfortable depth about her life at many points throughout Down the Drain. One thing she won't touch on, however, is her sexual relationship with Kanye West, which fans of both the rapper and actress have been undeniably curious about. Read what Fox had to say about the NSFW matter at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

