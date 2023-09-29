Julia Fox’s Body Is Shredded In New Promotional Video For “Down The Drain” Memoir: Watch

Fox will be hosting a book release event on October 10th at Palladium Times Square.

BYHayley Hynes
Julia Fox’s Body Is Shredded In New Promotional Video For “Down The Drain” Memoir: Watch

Julia Fox has been marching to the beat of her own drum long before she found herself in the spotlight. She's taken full advantage of setting herself apart from the competition since making her debut alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. There's no one doing it quite like the Italian-born starlet is. This is precisely why both fans and critics are eager to read her Down the Drain memoir when it finally arrives at bookstores next month. Fox has been on a bit of a press tour in recent weeks promoting the project. She's notably for editorials in Cybr Magazine and on the cover of King Kong's Americana issue.

Those photoshoots saw the 33-year-old dramatically switching up her look and flaunting her slim thick body. However, what's really caught our attention is the latest post on her Instagram feed. On Friday (September 29) afternoon, Fox posted a promotional video for her soon-to-be-released book. It consists of behind-the-scenes clips captured during modelling gigs. She's admitted to having work done on her body in the past. Still, it's obvious that the entertainer has been spending time in the gym lately too. She clearly looks more shredded than ever before.

Read More: Julia Fox Confirms Liposuction & Botox, Says She’s Done With Cosmetic Procedures…For Now

Julia Fox is Ready to Share Her Story

As noted in her caption, Fox will be hosting a box release event at Palladium Times Square on October 10th. The event begins at 6 PM and will wrap by 7:30, with tickets starting at $86. Besides listening to her talk, patrons will also have the chance to ask questions during a moderated session between the fashionista and her audience.

Julia Fox has made it known that she goes into uncomfortable depth about her life at many points throughout Down the Drain. One thing she won't touch on, however, is her sexual relationship with Kanye West, which fans of both the rapper and actress have been undeniably curious about. Read what Fox had to say about the NSFW matter at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Julia Fox & Kanye West’s Sex Life Was Non-Existent During Their Short-Lived Relationship, She Shares

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.