Kim Kardashian Might've Copied Bianca Censori's Look, Some Fans Speculate

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are two fashion icons in their own right, albeit in very different ways in very different eras. However, their link through their common partner Ye extends beyond the relationship realm and into their style choices, or at least, that's what some fans are alleging now. Moreover, the reality TV star's most recent IG post shows her with no top in a large fur coat, along with sleek shades, slicked-back hair, and brown tights. A lot of folks compared this to a recent look from Censori, who also wears her hair like that, recently donned a similar coat, and is known to be more revealing and lewd with her presentation.

However, when has Kim Kardashian ever been a symbol of conservative clothing, and have we really forgotten how she often breaks the Internet with her tantalizing beauty? To be clear, this isn't a bad thing at all, but it seems a tad out of touch to paint her as the more shy or traditionalist fashionista in this case, and it's not right to villainize Bianca Censori either. Furthermore, you can draw these connections between plenty of celebrities, most likely, but Ye unites these two in a unique way, leading to comparisons. It's an understandable conclusion, but still an odd one.

Kim Kardashian's New Look, Fans Think It's Copying Bianca Censori

Still, it seems like they might actually be in a position to talk about fashion, at least a little bit. The two have been spotted together at various of Ye's recent events, and while they didn't speak much, fans speculated on what the energy must've felt like. There's no legitimate news on how they actually feel about her, something that will likely develop over time. But we hope that Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian find more commonalities than differences and keep up some amicable relationships.

Meanwhile, this is adds to other recent comparisons between these two, which are for your to determine their worth. Is there really some biting going on here or are these just fans being rowdy for the sake of it? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts on all this down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, stick around on HNHH.

