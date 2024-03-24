Bianca Censori Goes Furry For Dinner With Ye & North West

Bianca Censori surprised folks with a particular expectation of her fashion style for a Saturday night (March 23) dinner with her husband Ye and his daughter North West. Moreover, she hit up Nobu with them in Los Angeles with a huge fur coat, black leggings, and small black heels. Of course, a lot of folks are commenting on how the Yeezy architect usually wears much more revealing clothing, but thought that maybe North's presence prompted a more conservative look. But this is all very speculative at the end of the day, and we doubt that anyone is able to make a conversation around a fit quite like her these days.

Furthermore, Bianca Censori also forms part of Ye's current rollouts and career moves, as well as surprising reflections on previous moments of his path. For example, he recently posted her spread across his massive bed, which fans theorized is probably the same bed that he used for the "Famous" music video. In it, the Chicago artist featured wax figures of various celebrities, insinuating that he slept with all of them. It was a bizarrely reflective moment that kind of welcomed Bianca into that echelon, in a way.

Ye & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week 2024

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

However, this probably doesn't help the narrative that Bianca Censori's family is not happy at all with how Ye has allegedly changed her. Not only does this relate to her fashion choices, which he reportedly is heavily involved in styling, but also the fact that she doesn't really speak out that much in the public. A lot of ink's been spilled about this dynamic in particular and the Censori family's aversion to the VULTURES 1 creative. The last report we got on that end is that Bianca is "hesitant" for her husband to meet with her father about her public image.

Meanwhile, with a brand-new Porsche from the 46-year-old in her garage, it seems like the couple is in a pretty good mood these days. They still have to handle a lot of fallout from his public controversies, but they seem more comfortable in this space than ever. We just hope that their relationship leans more wholesome than wild in the near future. On that note, check out the pics from this dinner date night with the "Via" link below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Ye and Bianca Censori.

