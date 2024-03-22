Kanye West Films Bianca Censori On Massive Bed That Has Fans Thinking Back To This Iconic Video

Kanye West has been busy with his rollout for Vultures. Overall, the first part of the Vultures trilogy has arrived, however, fans are still waiting on part two. Moreover, there is going to be a part three, but it is up in the air as to when that will be coming out. In the midst of all of this, Ye has been hanging out with his wife Bianca Censori. The two have actually caused quite the stir recently due to the fact that Censori is always wearing some sort of provocative outfit. This is always done in public, and not everyone is a fan of these antics.

Recently, Kanye West took to his Instagram account where he posted a video of Censori. In the clip below, you can see how she is laid out on a massive bed while on her phone. She is wearing white clothing, and the video is being taken from an angle above. As many noted in the comments section, the bed is very familiar. That is because it looks a lot like the massive bed Ye used in the "Famous" video almost a decade ago.

Read More: Kanye West's Most Shocking Altercations With Paparazzi

Kanye West Has A Big Bed

One has to wonder what Ye is cooking up these days. Vultures 2 was supposed to come out two weeks ago, but it still hasn't reached the masses. This has fans a bit worried, although a release date of May 3rd is being theorized. With Kanye looking to perform in cities across the world, new music should be on the horizon. Only time will tell whether or not he actually makes good on all of these promises.

Let us know what you think about Kanye West and Bianca Censori, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the couple? Do you find their antics to be off-putting at all? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?