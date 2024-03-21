YesJulz Reveals Why She Supports Kanye West Despite $8M Lawsuit

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kanye West's former promoter YesJulz was fired. Allegedly, she was engaging in unauthorized activity on multiple platforms, though she denies this. She's also being sued for $8 million for allegedly violating an NDA. Despite all of this, the personality continues to support Ye, even sharing a clip of him on Twitter/X today and praising his "energy." For obvious reasons, this has taken many fans by surprise, so she decided to follow up with an explanation.

According to YesJulz, she doesn't believe that Ye is truly behind the lawsuit, instead speculating that Milo Yiannopoulos is behind it. She also notes that the Chicago MC believed in her when others didn't, which she'll always respect and appreciate him for. The influencer claims that until the lawsuit moves forward, she'll continue to pray for his success.

Read More: YesJulz Tired Of "Misogynistic Yes Men," Will Fight Tooth And Nail Against Kanye West In $8 Million Lawsuit

YesJulz Thinks Milo Yiannopoulos Is Behind Lawsuit

"He had to give me a chance before he was able to fire me- right? How could i not support someone who saw potential in me when no one else did? Regardless of the outcome, I am forever grateful & wish Ye the best," she wrote. "He has not told me he is suing me. I have not seen HIS signature on the paper. The letter of intent to arbitrate was very clearly written by Milo. Signed by Ye’s lawyer, who is also at the will of Milo."

"If the suit moves forward and Ye allows it to, sure i may feel different. & i’ll do what needs to be done to defend myself," she continued. "I have no fear because i’ve done no wrong. Until then, i have compassion and grace for Ye as i know first hand how the people around him move & i feel its only a matter of time before the truth is revealed & he realizes whats truly going on. I pray for his continued success & protection." What do you think of YesJulz continuing to support Kanye West despite him suing her? Are you surprised? How do you feel about her explanation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West $8 Million Lawsuit Against YesJulz, Explained

[Via][Via]