5 Times YesJulz Has Been Called Out

Julieanna Marie Goddard, known professionally as YesJulz, is someone who can be more accurately labeled as infamous rather than famous. Julz has been the subject of multiple controversies throughout her social media and influencing career, many of which have to do with her inappropriate statements about race. As a result, she has been called out and canceled online for a variety of reasons. Most recently, YesJulz was publicly fired by Kanye West. Here are five times YesJulz has been called out.

The most recent scandal surrounding YesJulz started when Kanye West put out a statement concerning his personality. He announced that Julz would no longer be working on his latest Vultures project. YesJulz had been working as a promoter for the collaborative album between Ye and Ty Dolla Sign. Following the news, alleged screenshots from the Yeezy chief of staff Milo Yiannopolus were leaked, which stated that Julz was being fined over $7m for violating an NDA.

In 2019, rapper and singer Earl Sweatshirt also had some things to say about YesJulz. His call-out came following her most recent racism accusation at the time due to a freestyle rap she performed on a radio show. Earl Sweatshirt tweeted that someone needed to “jump affirmative julz on some healthy nonlifethreathenin shit”. This wasn’t the first time he had made a public statement regarding Julz as he had previously shown no sympathy for her tearful apology video after a clip of her saying the N-word was leaked.

Joe Budden and YesJulz have clashed a few times in the past. The most notable of these was in 2019. Budden absolutely dragged her on The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory And Mal with a series of insults, including “Casey Anthony Face” and “Jason Williams Face.” Budden also addressed Julz’s recent appearance on the Easily Offended podcast with Murda Mook and ItzBizkit. He called her out, claiming she had lied that he had made a move on her. Moreover, he described her as “entitled,” and pointed out how she disrespected and degraded Black women.

In the disastrous Easily Offended episode, YesJulz didn’t only call out Joe Budden, but also called out Scottie Beam. She claimed that the State Of The Culture host had threatened her following the release of her racist freestyle. Moreover, she insisted that Beam did not want her to exist in the same Hip Hop spaces that she did. Beam was quick to clap back at Julz on Twitter, alleging that Julz slept her way into the industry.

The last person Julz called out in the Easily Offended episode was Karen Civil. She stated that both Civil and Beam were unhappy that she got opportunities in hip-hop. She specifically said that Civil didn't respect the work she had done for years on the "Rolling Loud" concert in Miami. Evidently, Civil wasn’t letting that slide. She also clapped back at Julz, tweeting that she didn't care about whatever opportunities Julz did or didn't get.

