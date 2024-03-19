YesJulz Tired Of "Misogynistic Yes Men," Will Fight Tooth And Nail Against Kanye West In $8 Million Lawsuit

It has been nearly a week since YesJulz, a former promoter for Kanye West and his VULTURES 1 project, was fired. This all went down because the social media influencer was having unauthorized engagements with fans and brands on multiple platforms. On top of that, she never put her signature on the NDA and because of that violation she is being sued for $8 million. This set the internet on fire and came as quite as a surprise. Part of the reason for that is due to Milo Yiannopoulos being Chief of Staff and terminating YesJulz immediately. If you want more information on why Milo is not the most shining figure, read this article here. This led to YesJulz essentially telling Kanye West to send over the lawsuit.

"F*** an NDA. Sue me," she wrote on X. They handed that down as we said, but YesJulz is not going down without a fight. According to AllHipHop, she sent out another scathing taking a shot at everyone on the Yeezy staff and almost certainly Milo in particular. "One thing I wont do is sit here and let a group of d**k riding, misogynist yes men go out of their way to slander my name in an attempt to ruin everything i have worked my a** off to build from scratch over the past decade."

YesJulz Is Not Going To Stand Down In Kanye West Lawsuit

However, this is far from the last message sent back toward Ye and Milo. "The audacity for a company ran by someone who posts screen shots to over 20 million people at his leisure, without consent, to attempt to intimidate a former team member with a ridiculous lawsuit with basis claims of over $7million in incurred fees for breaking a doc that was never signed is truly laughable." Finally, she admitted to taking accountability for being "blindly loyal to Ye." But it is not going to take away from the fact how furious she is.

