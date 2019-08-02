misogyny
- Pop CultureDJ Vlad Defends DJ Akademiks Amid Misogyny AccusationsAccording to DJ Vlad, DJ Akademiks goes after all genders equally.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTrace Cyrus Targets His Exes In Another Bizarre Anti-Woman RantTrace Cyrus really dislikes independent women.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTrace Cyrus Attacks OnlyFans Creators In Unhinged, Sexist RantThe one-hit wonder recently went on a moral crusade on social media.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan On Andrew Tate's IG Ban: "He F*cked Up With The Misogynist Stuff"Rogan didn't shut down the idea of having the controversial British-American on his podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto Reveals A Male Artist Almost Didn’t Make It On Her Album Because She Curved His DM“Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I’m not gon’ shut up about it!” the “Wheelie” rapper shared.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNe-Yo Thinks If Women Don't Like Misogynistic Music They Should "Stop Dancing To The Records"His comments garnered mixed reactions, but many people seemed to agree with him.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Balvin's "Perra" Music Video Removed From YouTube After Misogynoir AccusationsThe music video for J. Balvin and Tokischa's "Perra" has been removed from YouTube following heavy criticism surrounding the video's depiction of Black women as dogs on leashes.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureScarlett Johansson Slams Disney's "Misogynistic" Response To Her "Black Widow" LawsuitScarlett Johansson accused Disney of misogyny for their opening statement amidst her lawsuit over the release of Black Widow.By Cole Blake
- SportsDick's Sporting Goods Offers To Donate Equipment To Women's NCAA TournamentThey came forward when they saw the viral photos of the lacking fitness room. By hnhh
- FoodBurger King Responds To Backlash From "Women Belong In The Kitchen" TweetBurger King swung and missed with its controversial International Women's Day tweet.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBoosie Doubles Down On Misogynistic Lori Harvey CommentsBoosie Badazz responds to the backlash from his comments about Lori Harvey.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAloe Blacc Says "Hip-Hop Will Always Feature Misogyny"Aloe Blacc doesn't see hip-hop distancing itself from misogynistic troupes any time soon.By Cole Blake
- MusicJanelle Monae On Misogyny In Hip Hop: “I Really Only Ever Wanna Hear Women Rapping"Janelle Monae called out the prevalent misogyny in hip hop, admitting that she "really only ever [wants to] hear women rapping."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Offers Clarity In Response To Viral Sexualization ClipMegan Fox denies feeling preyed upon by director Michael Bay, following her viral "Bad Boys II" clip.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDid Snoop Dogg Shade 2Pac In His "Red Table Talk" Discussion?During Snoop Dogg's highly-anticipated appearance on "Red Table Talk" recently, many felt like he unnecessarily brought up 2Pac while explaining his own use of misogynistic lyricism. By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentThe Duality Of Tupac's Relationship With WomenWe examine the seemingly conflicting ideals that resided within the psyche of the late Tupac Shakur.By Robert Blair