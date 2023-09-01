Trace Cyrus Attacks OnlyFans Creators In Unhinged, Sexist Rant

Trace Cyrus is very mad about OnlyFans. The older brother of Miley went on a lengthy rant about the content platform on social media. Cyrus is best known for his sex-centric 2008 one-hit wonder “Shake It”. “There are so many that do OnlyFans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals. They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser. A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don’t want to wife them,” Cyrus began.

“I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can’t get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner. I know some amazing girls that are genuinely good people that do OF. I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future. I hope more girls continue to speak up about this so other girls know the risk of getting into it. Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could,” Cyrus continued.

Read More: Drea De Matteo of The Sopranos fame launches an OnlyFans

Trace Cyrus Stands Up For Women…By Telling Them They Are Nothing Without A Husband

Let’s be very clear about this – Trace Cyrus is talking out his one-hit wonder ass. There are plenty of OnlyFans creators in happy and fulfilling marriages, just as there are plenty of people without OnlyFans who struggle to find a “serious relationship”. OnlyFans is not the decisive factor. But let’s really dive into Cyrus’ comments. Sure, it’s an incredibly generic right-wing take that equates modesty with morality. But it’s important to understand this sort of rhetoric, as it is becoming more and more common in right-wing circles.

“They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner,” is a great example. As is “I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future.” To put it simply – you are not standing up for women by telling them that they are defined by their hypothetical future male partner. You are simply reinforcing the actual toxic mentality – misogynistic gender norms that help trap women in unhappy and abusive marriages. There is definitely more to say on this topic. However, in short – Travis Cyrus can go “Shake It” over to some feminist literature. Oh, and god bless every OnlyFans creator promoting their content in the replies to his freezing take.

Read More: Asian Doll claims OnlyFans paid her $500,000 to start an account

[via]