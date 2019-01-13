feminism
- MusicAshnikko Net Worth 2024: What Is The Entertainer Worth?Discover Ashnikko's rise to fame and her impactful blend of music and advocacy, shaping a unique path in the industry.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureTrace Cyrus Attacks OnlyFans Creators In Unhinged, Sexist RantThe one-hit wonder recently went on a moral crusade on social media.By Ben Mock
- LifeCardi B Reacts To Women Bragging About Everyday Sex: "It's Not A Flex"The rap diva's comments come shortly after Larsa Pippen revealed that she and her ex Scottie slept together multiple times a day during their marriage.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion & Kamala Harris Celebrate Women's History Month Together: PhotosLooks like Thee Vice President might just be a Hottie.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Shares Thoughts On "WAP": "Let's Have Some Imagination"The rapper says he doesn't want it to become "fashionable" for young girls to talk about their "jewel" so freely.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJudge Joe Brown Says Harriet Tubman Shouldn't Be On $20 Bill: "It Downs Masculinity"He also takes aim at feminists.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Uses "Aquaman" Co-Star Jason Momoa To Challenge Instagram Nudity GuidelinesHer IG post got removed, and she didn't stay quiet. By Sandra E
- Original ContentThe Duality Of Tupac's Relationship With WomenWe examine the seemingly conflicting ideals that resided within the psyche of the late Tupac Shakur.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentIs Megan Thee Stallion Right About Hip-Hop's Gender Bias?Amid Megan Thee Stallion's claims of gender inequality, we look at the changing perceptions of women in hip-hop and how to right historical wrongs once and for all.By Robert Blair
- MusicLizzo Breaks Down The Issue With Being Dubbed "The Next Beyonce"Lizzo opens up about Beyonce comparisons, body image, and inner superstardom. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyTomi Lahren Calls On Twitter's Feminists To Defend Against The Game's Dog Walk SlanderThe Game hit a nerve in Tomi Lahren's Right-leaning political armor.By Devin Ch
- MusicPiers Morgan Details "2-hour Encounter With Ariana Grande"The were tears and hugs during their "peace summit."
By Zaynab
- MusicToni Braxton Reacts To Lindsay Lohan Bashing Her Sister Tamar BraxtonLohan had launched into a fiery criticism after the "Big Brother" finale.By Zaynab
- MusicKelly Rowland Shares Rare Throwback Photo & Open Letter To Her Childhood SelfThe singer's "Crown" comes from a place of self-love and inspiration. By Zaynab
- NewsNicki Minaj, Cardi B, & More Join Initiative Supporting Female Engineers & ProducersPower to the ladies. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentVin Diesel Announces Female-Lead "Fast & Furious" SpinoffWomen will contribute to the film in all parts of its creation.By Zaynab
- SocietyJada Pinkett Sparks Debate On Music's Celebration Of Violence Against WomenThe entertainer questions how the issue is treated in comparison to other social concerns.By Zaynab
- SocietyWale Shuts Down "Twerk" Video Haters, Defines Empowerment"Telling somebody to do with THEIR body gives who the power? You or them?"By Zaynab
- SocietyCardi B Claps Back At Conservative In Defense Of "Twerk" VideoHer brand of feminism was being questioned.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Blasts Men Who Judge Women's Hair After Meek Mill's Wig CommentAmber Rose is sick of men telling women how to wear their hair.By Aron A.