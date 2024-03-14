Cardi B Says She's "Not A Feminist Anymore," Shares Controversial Take On Relationships

Cardi B has revealed how she feels about going 50/50 with a partner.

It's been a busy few weeks for Cardi B, as she gears up to drop another new album this year. To give fans a taste of what's to come, she's unveiling "Enough (Miami)" tomorrow, following last week's preview. She's also set to appear on a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit "Never Lose Me" alongside SZA. The remix is slated for release at midnight.

Aside from all of the exciting developments in Cardi's career, her personal life has also been complicated as of late. Of course, this has sparked plenty of talk among fans. Only months after her infamous split from Offset, the two of them seem to have rekindled their connection, at least on a platonic level. He even directed her new music video for "Like What (Freestyle)," leaving listeners buzzing to know more about their current status.

Cardi B Weighs In On Going 50/50

While it appears as though fans will have to wait to hear more about her and Offset, she did recently share her take on relationships in general. Specifically, she weighed in on partners splitting finances 50/50, revealing that she's in full support of it. According to her, it's unreasonable to believe that someone can support two people by themselves, particularly in this current economy. She emphasized couples working together to reach their goals, financial and otherwise, noting how social media can skew the public's expectations in relationships.

While that sentiment alone hasn't gotten her too much pushback, some viewers are taking issue with the fact that she said she's "not a feminist anymore." Fans and critics alike are sounding off in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to share their own opinions. "And boom just like that I’m team Nicki," one commenter says. "Girl bye," another writes. Others think what she's saying is fair, and some urge others to just focus on their own relationships. What do you think of Cardi B's take on going 50/50? Do you agree with her or not? What about her claiming that she no longer considers herself a feminist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

