Cardi B Proudly Shows Off Gap In Her Teeth After Veneer Falls Victim To Hard Bagel

Cardi doesn't mind making fun of herself.

2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B

Cardi B is easily one of the biggest women rappers in the entire world. Overall, she is someone who has delivered some massive hits to the masses. However, she only has one album to show for it. Although she has teased a new project in the past, it has been close to six years since the release of her debut. Luckily for fans, new music is on the horizon. We recently got the "Like What (Freestyle)" and now, we will be getting a track dubbed "Enough" on Friday. Needless to say, there are reasons for her fans to be excited.

With her new music on the horizon, it seems as though Cardi B is trying to have some fun. For instance, she has been active on TikTok, a platform that may or may not be banned in the United States. On her TikTok, she will talk about her daily life, regardless of what's going on. In the video clip below, Cardi had a surprise for the fans who waited until the very end. As you can see, she ended up losing one of her veneers. How? You may ask. Well, it was the fault of a hard bagel that gave Cardi some trouble.

Cardi B With A TikTok

The chipped tooth occurred on the top row of her teeth towards the sides. We're sure Cardi B will be able to get that fixed up fairly fast. After all, dentists have become accustomed to this kind of stuff. Practically everyone in the media world has veneers, and these fixes are common. Hopefully, it doesn't tamper with Cardi's ability to drop new music (it most certainly won't).

Let us know your expectations for the new Cardi B album, in the comments section down below. Do you believe it will be able to live up to the expectations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

