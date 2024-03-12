Cardi B Gets Naked For The Cover Of Her New Single

Cardi B is an artist who blew up in 2017 thanks to "Bodak Yellow." Subsequently, she followed up that success with Invasion Of Privacy, her debut album. Since that time, Cardi has yet to deliver a follow up. Although she has dropped a plethora of singles in between, fans have been waiting for her to officially drop an album. There have been numerous instances of Cardi promising a project and then not delivering. However, she now seems closer than ever to actually coming through on her initial promise.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Cardi came through with the "Like What" freestyle. Overall, it was a success, and fans have been wanting more ever since. Well, last week, Cardi B came through and revealed that she would be dropping a new song this Friday. The track in question is called "Enough (Miami)," and last night, she blessed us with the cover art. In this new cover art, Cardi B is completely naked, although she is covering up her chest with her arms.

Cardi B Is Dropping On Friday

The impactful cover art also displays Cardi with long black hair and glamorous makeup. Fans in the comments section were extremely impressed with what they were seeing, and there is no doubt that this is a hit right now. Only time will tell whether or not the single is able to live up to the hype. Cardi usually does it big with her songs, and we don't doubt that will be the case here.

Let us know what your expectations are for this new single, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new Cardi B album? Will it be one of the biggest releases of the year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

