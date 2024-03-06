Cardi B Buys Herself A Coach Bag Following Controversial Lyric

Last month, Cardi B released her new single "Like What (Freestyle)." It's her first new song of 2024 and first since crossing over with Megan Thee Stallion on "Bongos" last year. The single has fans hyped for what she may deliver in 2024. It's been six years since her debut album Invasion Of Privacy dropped and many are hoping that this year is when the follow-up will finally drop. But in the meantime, fans are still processing "Like What."

One of the most notable lyrics on the new song came on the chorus. She called out Coach directly, saying "Blocks and money gettin' spunt. Like, like what? Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want." But apparently Cardi herself does want a Coach bag, at least according to a new Tiktok she shared. "Come with me to buy a Coach bag" the caption of a recent video shared to her TikTok account reads. In the clip she goes to the Coach store to do just that, buying herself a bag after searching though various options. The official Coach TikTok account even pulled up in the comments and said "C for Cardi." Check out the new video which makes some contradictions to her recent single below.

Cardi B Wants A Coach Bag After All

Cardi tried to explain the origin of the Coach line during a recent livestream. “In 2011, everybody started getting rid of their Coach sh*t. Honest truth, it was really because of Cam’ron. When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘B*tch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?’ Now everybody’s jumping me" she explained.

The brand itself didn't seem to upset by the whole affair. Before commenting on the TikTok the official Coach Twitter gave Cardi their cosign. What do you think of Cardi B's new video where she buys a Coach bag? Does it make you listen to the lyric on "Like What" differently? Let us know in the comment section below.

