Amber Rose Explains Shocking Reason Why She's No Longer A Feminist

Jul 15, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Amber Rose famously hosted a Slut Walk event in Los Angeles to raise awareness for feminism, but times have changed.

Amber Rose says she's no longer a feminist after seeing the way women treat men. Appearing on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, she explained her reasoning. "I've had girlfriends lie about abortions to get money to act like they're pregnant. It's disgusting. This is why I stopped my Slut Walk by the way. This is why I'm no longer a feminist. I saw the dark side of what women can do," Rose said. "… You guys are extorting men, lying about pregnancies, saying you're on birth control when you're not to trap him."

The Amber Rose episode is receiving tons of backlash on social media. Jemele Hill responded to a clip from the interview on X (formerly Twitter): "Nothing she said has anything to do with feminism. Feminism is about advocating for gender equality, for the right of women to be compensated fairly, maintain bodily autonomy, and to be safe from harm. Her sh*tty circle of friends has nothing to do with any of that." Another fan added: "Club Shay Shay dropped the ball with this heffa on there. I thought club Shay was about the culture. You invited someone who voted as the KKK. Hopefully this be the lowest views you get for this sh*t."

Read More: Amber Rose Blames Kanye West’s Erratic Behavior On “Enablers” Around Him

Amber Rose's Politics

It's far from the first time Amber Rose has made headlines for saying something controversial in recent months. Throughout 2024, she supported Donald Trump in his successful campaign for the presidency. As a culmination of her turn towards the right, Rose spoke on stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Speaking with Maxim for an interview in January, Amber Rose recalled: “During the election, I was ‘canceled.' Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better.” She added: "Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology. Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f*ck and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be.”

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose For Alleging She Tried To Sleep With Her Before Viral Fight

[Via]

