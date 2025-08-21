Amber Rose spoke out in support of Donald Trump and his decision to declare a "crime emergency" in Washington, D.C. on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. The President took control of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and deployed D.C.'s National Guard in the city, last week, according to NPR. The move came after a former DOGE staff member had been injured in an attempted carjacking. Trump made the decision despite the violent crime rate being the lowest the city has seen in decades.

Rose began her statement by calling out "white liberals," as caught by TMZ. She added: "Most of the violent crimes in DC are in black neighborhoods. What about the mothers, auntie's, grandmom's and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of DC living in violence? racists much?" Rose also ran a poll questioning whether "white liberals are racist."

Is Amber Rose A Republican?

Amber Rose has been more outspoken about her support of the Republican Party in recent years. She served as a guest speaker during the Republican National Convention in July 2024 as Donald Trump campaigned against Kamala Harris.

Speaking with Maxim for an interview in January, Amber Rose recalled: “During the election, I was ‘canceled.' Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better... Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology. Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f*ck and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be.”