Amber Rose Slams White Liberals As Racist In Defense Of Donald Trump's D.C. Takeover

BY Cole Blake 329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Zeus Network Presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' Premiere Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Amber Rose attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)
It's far from the first time Amber Rose has made headlines for speaking out in support of Donald Trump in recent years.

Amber Rose spoke out in support of Donald Trump and his decision to declare a "crime emergency" in Washington, D.C. on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. The President took control of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and deployed D.C.'s National Guard in the city, last week, according to NPR. The move came after a former DOGE staff member had been injured in an attempted carjacking. Trump made the decision despite the violent crime rate being the lowest the city has seen in decades.

Rose began her statement by calling out "white liberals," as caught by TMZ. She added: "Most of the violent crimes in DC are in black neighborhoods. What about the mothers, auntie's, grandmom's and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of DC living in violence? racists much?" Rose also ran a poll questioning whether "white liberals are racist."

Read More: Amber Rose Jokes About Getting Intimate With Ray J If He Wasn't Her "Brother"

Is Amber Rose A Republican?
Amber Rose IG Story
Image via Instagram @amberrose

Amber Rose has been more outspoken about her support of the Republican Party in recent years. She served as a guest speaker during the Republican National Convention in July 2024 as Donald Trump campaigned against Kamala Harris.

Speaking with Maxim for an interview in January, Amber Rose recalled: “During the election, I was ‘canceled.' Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better... Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology. Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f*ck and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be.”

More recently, she spoke out about no longer identifying as a feminist during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay. "I've had girlfriends lie about abortions to get money to act like they're pregnant. It's disgusting. This is why I stopped my Slut Walk by the way. This is why I'm no longer a feminist. I saw the dark side of what women can do," she said back in March.

Read More: Amber Rose Prompts Wave Of Backlash Online For Calling Herself An "African Queen"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Pop Culture Amber Rose Explains Shocking Reason Why She's No Longer A Feminist 2.8K
US-REPUBLICAN-CONVENTION-PARTIES-ELECTION-POLITICS-VOTE Politics Amber Rose Backs Donald Trump's Baseless Claim That Haitian Immigrants Are Eating Pets 980
Amber Rose Backlash African Queen Pop Culture News Pop Culture Amber Rose Prompts Wave Of Backlash Online For Calling Herself An "African Queen" 3.0K
US-VOTE-POLITICS-CONVENTION-REPUBLICANS Pop Culture Amber Rose Vs. Trump: Contradictions On Issues Like BLM, Women's Rights, & LGBTQIA+ 1296
Comments 0