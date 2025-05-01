Amber Rose recently touched down in Kenya to film Baddies Africa with Natalie Nunn and give back to underprivileged communities by visiting a children's home with her and Zeus Network's CEO Lemuel Plummer. Despite the benevolence, she caused a stir online.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 30) caught by The Shade Room, the model posed with Nunn for a fake Vogue South Africa shoot, a publication that does not exist. That wasn't the problem, though. Rose captioned the post with "African Queens" and a white queen emoji and mixed queen emoji.

All in all, it seems like the two were just having fun and spoofing Vogue while celebrating their mixed backgrounds. But a lot of people online took issue with this caption due to Amber Rose's previous comments about racial identity.

Also, even if she was fully African, others took another critical angle which wouldn't have been affected by this. Many have called out the Philadelphia native's political views, as she made her support for Donald Trump very clear over the past few years.

Amber Rose & Joseline Hernandez Fight

For those unaware, Amber Rose caused controversy when she expressed her mixed background makes her feel like she doesn't fully fit in regarding white or Black spaces. This popped up around the same time as a fight with Joseline Hernandez on College Hill: Celebrity Edition about racial identity.

However, Rose made it clear she never denounced her Blackness or sought to diminish it with her comments. She made a lengthy Instagram Story post clapping back at folks' presumptions.

"I was saying as a mixed person about not fitting in anywhere on BOTH SIDES now y'aIl wanna act like I hate being in black spaces GTFOH!" Amber Rose wrote. "Then I'm wrong when I feel like the victim. The internet is trying to bully me because I'm BLACK AND WHITE ???? WTF IS WRONG WITH YALL???? I never denounced my blackness. I don't understand where people are getting that from??? A 5 second clip??? WATCH THE WHOLE INTERVIEW!!!"

With all this in mind, the backlash to this "African Queens" caption is fundamentally understandable. But the 41-year-old doesn't want people to voice their criticisms for misrepresented reasons, especially concerning her racial identity.