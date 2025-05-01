Amber Rose Prompts Wave Of Backlash Online For Calling Herself An "African Queen"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amber Rose Backlash African Queen Pop Culture News
Amber Rose during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Amber Rose has previously drawn debate for her comments on racial identity, although she denies claims that she denounced her Blackness.

Amber Rose recently touched down in Kenya to film Baddies Africa with Natalie Nunn and give back to underprivileged communities by visiting a children's home with her and Zeus Network's CEO Lemuel Plummer. Despite the benevolence, she caused a stir online.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 30) caught by The Shade Room, the model posed with Nunn for a fake Vogue South Africa shoot, a publication that does not exist. That wasn't the problem, though. Rose captioned the post with "African Queens" and a white queen emoji and mixed queen emoji.

All in all, it seems like the two were just having fun and spoofing Vogue while celebrating their mixed backgrounds. But a lot of people online took issue with this caption due to Amber Rose's previous comments about racial identity.

Also, even if she was fully African, others took another critical angle which wouldn't have been affected by this. Many have called out the Philadelphia native's political views, as she made her support for Donald Trump very clear over the past few years.

Read More: Amber Rose Explains Shocking Reason Why She's No Longer A Feminist

Amber Rose & Joseline Hernandez Fight

For those unaware, Amber Rose caused controversy when she expressed her mixed background makes her feel like she doesn't fully fit in regarding white or Black spaces. This popped up around the same time as a fight with Joseline Hernandez on College Hill: Celebrity Edition about racial identity.

However, Rose made it clear she never denounced her Blackness or sought to diminish it with her comments. She made a lengthy Instagram Story post clapping back at folks' presumptions.

"I was saying as a mixed person about not fitting in anywhere on BOTH SIDES now y'aIl wanna act like I hate being in black spaces GTFOH!" Amber Rose wrote. "Then I'm wrong when I feel like the victim. The internet is trying to bully me because I'm BLACK AND WHITE ???? WTF IS WRONG WITH YALL???? I never denounced my blackness. I don't understand where people are getting that from??? A 5 second clip??? WATCH THE WHOLE INTERVIEW!!!"

With all this in mind, the backlash to this "African Queens" caption is fundamentally understandable. But the 41-year-old doesn't want people to voice their criticisms for misrepresented reasons, especially concerning her racial identity.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose For Alleging She Tried To Sleep With Her Before Viral Fight

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
56th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Pop Culture Amber Rose Addresses Comments On Her Race: "I Never Denounced My Blackness" 6.6K
Amber Rose Joseline Hernandez Viral Fight Gossip News Gossip Amber Rose Accuses Joseline Hernandez Of Trying To Sleep With Her Before Viral "College Hill" Fight 3.3K
Joseline's Cabaret Pop Culture Joseline Hernandez On Amber Rose Altercation: "You Don't Want To Be Black" 4.6K
Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose Gossip News Gossip Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose For Alleging She Tried To Sleep With Her Before Viral Fight 1162