During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Joseline Hernandez discusses her recent altercation with Amber Rose. The apparent physical fight took place during the filming of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, and a clip leading up to it was featured in the series’ promo trailer. While discussing racial identity, Amber Rose told Hernandez, “I identify myself and let you know who that is.” “Your problem is that you really wanna be a White girl,” Hernandez responded, and the fight quickly ensued. Hernandez previously claimed to have “dog walked” Amber Rose.

Hernandez tells The Breakfast Club that the altercation began amid a conversation surrounding racial identity. She says that after Amber Rose specified how she identifies racially, she felt the need to tell her, “B*tch, you don’t want to be Black.” She goes on to describe her own racial identity, explaining that both her and Amber Rose have Black mothers. “You don’t want to say you’re Black, that’s weird to me,” Hernandez says, “I always thought she considered herself Black too, I really seen that she was a Karen when I got there.”

Joseline Hernandez Calls Amber Rose A “Karen”

Hernandez goes on to describe how although she’s Puerto Rican and speaks Spanish, she’s a Black woman and proud of it. “I’ve always been cool and love to be a Black woman,” she says. She then refutes claims that she’s Afro-Latina, describing herself instead as simply “a Black woman that was born on the island of Puerto Rico that speaks Spanish.” Following the lead-up to the altercation, an onscreen message revealed that they will not be airing it. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have chosen not to show this fight. College Hill and ASU do not condone violence of any kind,” it read.

Just days after the controversial clip circulated, Hernandez was arrested in South Florida, facing two charges of alleged battery. She was accused of getting into a physical altercation with another woman at the FLA Live Arena after a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III.

